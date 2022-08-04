Van project to engage with rural youth
A new van-based project aimed at engaging with youngsters in rural Ceredigion communities has been launched at the National Eisteddfod.
‘Y Fan’ was officially launched last week thanks to funding by the National Lottery Community Fund and months of work by Ceredigion Youth and Community Services.
Gavin Witte, Ceredigion County Council community youth work and prevention co-ordinator explained: “Y Fan aims to provide a mobile provision to rurally isolated areas, villages and towns in Ceredigion. The aim is to provide bespoke programmes and activities to engage with young people, particularly those who are disadvantaged, vulnerable and require support.
“Quite simply, Y Fan is a customised Vauxhall Movano, which has undergone a substantial refurbishment with the rear being converted with an accessible lift, comfortable seating areas, widescreen TV, game console and Wi-Fi enabling young people to experience all the features and experiences of a typical youth club.”
The outside of the vehicle is vibrant and eye-catching with many recognisable Ceredigion landmarks all designed and painted by young people – along with the name itself.
Y Fan has been an informal name used by young people involved with the project and they decided to give it that official title to keep it simple, but memorable.
Cllr Alun Williams, deputy leader and Cabinet member for Through Age and Wellbeing, said: “It is fantastic to see this project developing and beginning to engage with many different communities in Ceredigion.
“It is vital that we are able to reach those most in need of support and of course to provide a proactive approach in bringing new initiatives to communities to help individuals connect with each other.
“This vehicle will certainly be well received and will be pivotal in providing a through age approach to building community resilience and wellbeing.”
