The public toilets in Machynlleth are set to remain closed until grant funding can be found to finance metal doors that could cost up to £25,000.
The town’s only council-run toilet block in Maengwyn car park just off the high street has repeatedly been targeted by vandalism.
It has been closed since January this year in an effort by the town council to lower council tax and due to continued criminal damage.
The cash-strapped town council says the maintenance of the toilets costs it about £25,000 per year.
Though the toilets are owned by Powys County Council, it was decided over a decade ago the region’s town councils should shoulder the costs.
A meeting at Y Plas more than a fortnight ago was aimed at persuading the county council to help with the costs of repairs – but it was resolved that it would only be able to help the town council secure grant funding, while carrying out a cost assessment for free.
Machynlleth town and county councillor Michael Williams told the Cambrian News: “Because of all the vandalism that we’ve had in the toilets, it’s estimated to put things right – and to add steel doors – is going to cost something like £20,000 to 25,000.
“The town council wrote to the county council, asking the authority to take the maintenance and the repairs back from us.
“A county council officer at the meeting said he is hopeful of securing a capital grant from the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations.
“County council officers have also been to assess the works that are needed for how much capital is required.
“The county council won’t take them over to clean them, but it will help us secure a grant.
“The town council won’t be able to find monies to get the toilets to a good enough state to open them.
“I was hoping the county council might step in and pay but if this grant can be secured the town council will avoid costs.
“The vandalism we’ve been suffering has been ridiculous – doors kicked in and locks jammed.
“Machynlleth is promoting itself as a place for people to visit – for tourists, visitors and locals.
“And in my opinion, you’ve got to provide the facilities. It’s crucial for the town we get them back – and for the businesses and the town market!”
A Powys County Council spokesperson said: “The county council fully appreciates the pressures we are all finding with budgets at this time, even more so when some of that pressure is from unnecessary acts such as vandalism. We provided transition funding over a significant but limited period to support the transfer of public toilets to the operators.
“We continue to support them indirectly by given a concession for the business/non-domestic rates element. This is rates that we collect on behalf of Welsh Government.
“We have also provided a small one-off grant from council reserves to support additional costs and recovery operations linked with the pandemic.”