Despite some improvement in vascular services in north Wales, more must be done, says the Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for North Wales.
Darren Millar MS made the comments in response to the findings of a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales' review that finds vascular services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are showing signs of improvement.
He said: “It's very welcome news that progress is finally being made in improving the safety of these vital services for patients in North Wales.
“The health board must now ensure that it remains focused on addressing the remaining issues in our vascular services while continuing to get to grips with other performance issues such as unacceptable waiting times, poor Emergency Department performance and a dysfunctional executive team.”
Following the publication of the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales’ review of the health board's vascular service, Dr Nick Lyons, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s executive medical director, said: “I want to assure our patients the health board recognises our vascular service has not always met the standards we aspire to and, in some cases, let patients down.
“However, today’s report demonstrates the commitment and hard work of all those involved to improving the service for the people of North Wales. We thank staff, patients and stakeholders for their efforts.
“To be a service not requiring significant improvement is merely the baseline standard everyone should expect.
“I note HIW’s acknowledgement of the positive progress made against all nine of the recommendations contained within the Royal College of Surgeon’s report published in February 2022 - and how the outcomes and experiences of people are much improved.
“We know there is more to do and we will continue to work together on the next stage of the improvement. We accept the further recommendations it makes for us to see sustained and embedded improvement. We know the really hard work starts now.
“The announcement only serves to galvanise us to continue improving and striving to provide every single vascular patient with the first class service they deserve.”