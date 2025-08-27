Victims of a Machynlleth house fire have thanked the community “from the bottom of our hearts” for the “amazing” crisis response.
On Friday 22 August a fire broke out in a home on Poplar Terrace affecting two houses.
Fire crews from Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Newtown and Llanidloes attended the scene, using a turn table ladder and two covering jets to tackle the blaze.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service believes the blaze was caused accidentally “by a malfunctioning log burner”.
Residents and pets were evacuated safely, but the fire collapsed the roof of the houses, affecting the upstairs rooms and destroying the contents of one little girl's bedroom.
In response the community came out in force, offering the families places to stay, free meals, clothes and financial support.
Marcus Dobson said on behalf of his family: “Nerina and Marcus would like to thank the community of Machynlleth for their amazing response to our current situation.
“The community has always pulled together in times of crisis, and this time has been no different, with help offered from all sides for accommodation, food, clothing and moral support.
“We're both extremely grateful and would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”
Town mayor Jeremy Paige offered those affected free meals at Caffi Y Plas, staff at Credu charity shop offered to open out of hours to access clothing and “bits and bobs” free of charge, and donations were collected by Wendy Morgan at the White Lion pub to help them “get back on their feet”.
Nearby Garth Holiday Park has announced that funds raised at the annual summer barbecue will go to the families who lost their homes, writing in a statement: “As a community, we always try to come together where we can, and although we don’t usually raise huge amounts, every little really does help.
“If you would like to contribute, donations can be made on the day, and we will make sure everything raised goes directly to support the family.
“Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity – it means a lot.”
The barbecue is currently being rescheduled due to weather conditions.
A cordon remains around the two houses with charred debris sitting on the pavement and blackened ceilings visible from the open windows.
The two families now face the daunting task of insurance claims and rebuilding their homes.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4.57pm on Friday 22 August, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Llanidloes and Newtown Fire Station were called to an incident Poplar Terrace, Machynlleth.
“The crews responded to a fire within two terrace properties of approximately 20x20 meters, both two stories with attic space.
“Crews utilised the turn table ladder, six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two covering jets, small gear and ladders to extinguish the fire.
“Crews continued to dampen down the properties for approximately 30 minutes.
“Crews left the scene at 10.11pm.”
