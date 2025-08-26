A Penygroes building that stood empty for years has been transformed into a thriving community hub.
Thanks to over £155,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme and funding raised locally and from other sources, the ambition of local volunteers has been realised, creating a space that brings people together and improves lives.
Siop Griffiths closed in 2010 after nearly a century of service. Left empty for several years, the building deteriorated and faced an uncertain future. Local volunteers launched a fundraising campaign, and purchased the building in 2016, expanding the site in 2019.
Yr Orsaf includes a café, offices and accommodation, offers a wide range of services such as community transport using electric vehicles, activities for older people, monthly repair cafés, digital workshops for young people, and food and wellbeing projects including a community pantry. Delivered by staff and volunteers, these services support residents of all ages, reduce isolation and improve daily life.
Staff member Ben Gregory said: "We are very grateful for the support from Welsh Government. Activities in the building range from a coding club, providing a temporary home for our Food Pantry, music sessions for young people and our successful film club - which was nominated once again this year for an Into Film award. The building has enabled us to offer children and young people valuable experiences, and opportunities that continue to grow."
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, who visited the centre earlier this year, said: “What strikes me most about Yr Orsaf is how it truly belongs to this community. The passion and dedication I witnessed shows exactly why we believe in supporting grassroots facilities like this. When we invest in places like Yr Orsaf, we're investing in the heart of Welsh communities.”
Since 2015, Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme has supported almost 500 projects through over £70 million of investment.
