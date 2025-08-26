A Penrhyndeudraeth woman is appealing for help as she prepares to return to Ghana and continue her work with children in need.
Childcare assistant Bethany Wisbey first travelled to Ghana last year on a life-changing trip that opened her eyes to the challenges many young people face daily. Moved by their resilience and spirit, she is determined to go back to provide much-needed support, resources, and care for children in the community she first connected with. She hopes to share not just her skills, but also her time, energy, and compassion to give children the opportunities they deserve.
Bethany said: “My first trip to Ghana changed me forever. The children I met inspired me with their courage and joy, even in difficult circumstances. I want to return to help them, provide resources, and show them that people care. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help me continue this mission.”
Bethany has launched a Crowdfunder campaign to make her return trip possible, and is appealing to the community for support. She has raised £1,148 so far, and has set herself a target of £4,699.
“My £4,699 target matches the miles from my hometown to Ghana. Every £1 buys one mile, funding education, food, hygiene packs, healthcare.
“Last year, I travelled to Ghana for the first time — an experience that left a profound and lasting impact on me. I saw first-hand how access to education, healthcare, and basic dignity can change a child’s life. I worked alongside children whose potential was limitless, yet whose opportunities were limited by circumstance.
“Back home I work every day with young children. I see the benefits of our education system and the opportunities it brings — things every child should have, no matter where they’re born. That’s why I’m returning to Ghana in November 2025, for a month of hands-on work with schools and community projects.
“Every pound you give will “buy” one mile of this journey, helping me get there and directly fund vital support for children and communities.
“Your donations will go towards school fees, uniforms and food, giving children the chance to learn without hunger or worry, hygiene packs, including feminine hygiene products to restore dignity and keep girls in school, community feeding, providing essential supplies and meals for those most in need, opportunities for social and educational development, giving children the skills, confidence, and hope for a brighter future, safe housing, helping families and children have a secure place to live and access to healthcare so preventable illnesses don’t cost lives.
“Every child deserves the best start in life — education, dignity, clothing, food, and the safety to dream. The miles I travel aren’t just about distance; they’re about closing the gap between what is and what should be.
You can help by donating £1 to buy 1 mile, donating £10 to buy 10 miles, or choose any number of miles you’d like to sponsor.
“Together, mile by mile, we can help change lives.”
Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/2025-return-to-ghana
