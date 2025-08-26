An application to convert former a Wesleyan chapel in to a home has been approved by Eryri national park planners.
The Grade II listed Capel Soar near Talsarnau closed around seven years ago.
Custodians of Capel Soar since 2022, Claire and Christopher Helps want to convert the chapel to a home but plans describe a continuation of links to the community.
The application says part of the building could be used as an ‘open studio’ space showcasing local arts and crafts.
They also want to give some of the chapel’s pews to locals who have a connection to the building after they were historically paid for by local families.
The chapel was built in 1824, rebuilt in 1839, with porches added in 1863 and modified further in 1891.
It is described as a “particularly well preserved mid C19 Wesleyan Chapel and which only ceased being used as a chapel in 2018”.
It is also of “significant character and in a fine landscape setting and retains significant internal detailing of good quality”.
Eryri National Park Planning Authority recently granted Listed Building Consent for the conversion.
They also agreed to a separate application to turn the former religious building into dwelling together, with associated alterations.
The plans note the ceiling is of “high architectural value” and of “critical importance to the chapel’s character and history.
The ground floor includes many rows of pews, whilst a gallery includes curved fitted stepped pews.
Plans state the nature of the location and quantity of pews “makes it difficult to create an open space for the proposed functions of a living space.
“The applicants have been made aware by speaking with the local people that a number of the pews were purchased by local families for the chapel.
“Where it is possible to identify these people and where there is a desire, these will be returned or donated to a place of their choosing.
“Otherwise, the pews will be re-used in the interior as dining benches, reading benches against the surrounding walls, kitchen joinery and for wall cladding in the upper floors”.
“A substantial amount of pews” will also be used within the design of the building.
The plans also stated that “there have been discussions with neighbours who already run artist retreats in the hamlet about using the space for shows and an involvement in an ‘open house’ display of crafts at weekends through the year.
“The open floor space and volume has specifically been maintained to allow this and provide maximum flexibility for any future uses”.
The couple also noted in the application that “we will offer pews to the local community, failing that we will distribute them to architectural salvage yards. We will not allow any pews to be damaged,” they said.
They also “recognise the significant historical, aesthetic and communal value the building holds and seek to protect this” the application noted.
Some alterations would be “essential” but “preserving the original features of the chapel interior that are key to its listed status have been the starting point with all proposed alterations”.
