VIDEO: Aberystwyth switches on Christmas lights
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Saturday 26th November 2022 6:48 pm
ABERYSTWYTH has switched on its Christmas lights for 2022.
Hundreds of people gathered at Owain Glyndwr Square earlier this evening to witness a lantern parade and the official switch on of the Christmas lights.
Town mayor, Cllr Talat Chaudhri, had the honour of counting down the switch on.
Compere, Ioan Guile, led the crowd in renditions of classic Christmas carols with the help of Aberystwyth Silver Band.
Santa Claus also made an appearance following his grotto in a double decker bus earlier in the day on Baker Street.
Shoppers milled along Baker Street throughout the day with a number of Christmas market stalls setting up to sell local produce.
