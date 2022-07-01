Video captures creation of osprey sculpture

The sighting of an osprey can be quite rare, but with the Dyfi Osprey Centre situated across the estuary from Aberdyfi it is sometimes possible to catch sight of one in the area.

Now, thanks to a wonderful tree sculpture by Edward Parkes, a tree sculptor from Conwy, Aberdyfi has its very own osprey. It can be seen permanently soaring in to the sky by the children’s playing field near Aberdyfi’s Recreation Ground.

This wonderful sculpture has been created by Parkes from the stump of a macrocarpa tree, one of several species of Cypress trees.

Sandy Andrews, clerk of Aberdyfi Community Council said: ”In 2018 the Snowdonia National Park Authority informed Aberdyfi that a couple of these large macrocarpa trees surrounding the children’s playing field were so badly damaged by the storms battering the country that they had only a few years left before becoming dangerous and so would need to be cut down.

“Rather than just leave the cut down tree stumps a suggestion was made to create a tree sculpture from one of them. A community meeting was held where it was agreed to commission a sculpture of an osprey because of our close connection to the Dyfi Osprey Centre across the Dyfi estuary.

“Quotes were received and eventually tree sculptor Edward Parkes from Conwy was chosen. Unfortunately, Covid intervened and everything was put on hold - until now.”

“Edward started the sculpture on Monday, 13 June, and it has taken just four days to produce this stunning osprey wood carving art work.”

Parkes said: “ This has been one of the largest pieces of work that I have produced but I am very pleased with the way things have turned out.

“I have loved working on the sculpture and, although challenging, once I had my design worked out the sculpture itself was pretty straight forward.

“I have enjoyed being in Aberdyfi and everyone has been very friendly and helpful and I hope the community will be happy with the final result.”

Sandy added: “Everyone who has seen Edward’s carving absolutely loves it. “We are delighted to have such a talented artist create this sculpture for us.

“People have been stopping to talk to him and take photos every day while he’s been working - it’s been a real attraction!

“It’s been wonderful to watch the osprey emerge from an old tree.

“This sculpture is such a lovely tribute to these spectacular birds of prey which we’re lucky enough to have nesting here in the Dyfi estuary.”