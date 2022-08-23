Video exhibition highlights the contribution of women to the maritime world
Llŷn Maritime Museum’s new exhibition, Women of the Sea, has become a permanent fixture.
It opened in July and consists of a video booth with five short films portraying the contribution of women to the maritime world, including Ellen Owen (captain’s wife), Jane Jones (Porthdinllaen harbourmistress), Beti Huws (mender of fishing nets), Mary Parry (ship owner) and Mali Parry-Jones (member of Porthdinllaen lifeboat crew).
Museum volunteers and friends, as well as Lottery players, got a chance to have a sneak preview of the exhibition before it opened.
It was officially opened by Elinor Ellis, daughter of Moraned Williams who was born on the sailing boat Langdale in 1909. Captain’s wife Ellen Owen was her great-great aunt.
Historian Elin Tomos gave a talk on the role of women in the slate communities, tying in with the theme of acknowledging the contribution of women.
A museum spokesperson said: “Thank you to Sian Shakespear for co-ordinating the project, and Rob Zyborski for the filming. Recognition goes to the actors too; Mared Llywelyn, Meinir Pierce Jones, Nel Roberts and Catrin Roberts, and Mali Parry-Jones for telling her story. The project was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Garfield Weston Foundation.
The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm until 4pm. You can book group visits by calling 01758 721 313 or emailing [email protected]
