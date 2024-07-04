A tour guide from Gwynedd shares devastating footage of cars trapped in mud in the aftermath of deadly floods which killed at least seven people when they ripped through Europe.
Videos show the clean up operation which began in hiking resort Saas-Grund, Switzerland, after devastating floods ripped through the village this weekend.
Anthony Eccles, 41, has been staying in the picturesque village since June 26, 2024.
On Saturday he said light rain turned into a storm - "belting down" around midnight.
Video footage filmed between June 28 and July 1 shows diggers wading through mud which has caked the street and trapped cars.
Anthony, from Gwynedd, said: "Quickly after the flooding started and the owners of the hotel came into my room saying that the downstairs was completely flooded.”
“I wasn’t too concerned because I was two floors above and I couldn’t actually do anything.
“The emergency services and the machine drivers were fighting a losing battle.”
In Switzerland, three people were killed by a landslide in Ticino while another man was found dead in a hotel in Saas-Grund.
One person in Valais was missing as rescue workers continued their search.
In France, three people died when a tree fell on their car.