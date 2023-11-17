Today is the last day to enjoy the annual winter funfair in Aberystwyth.
The funfair opened in the town last Monday, 13 November, and runs until tonight, Saturday, 18 November.
The November fair in Aberystwyth, which can trace its beginnings back to a Royal Charter in 1277 by Edward I, is held in the car park opposite Aberystwyth police station.
The fair’s owner, Vernon Studt, has been doing this for the last 25 years and usually keeps the fair in Aberystwyth for longer.
Explaining why this year’s visit has been shorter, he said: “This is due to the rising cost of everything, but I think six days should be enough for people.
“We are proud of our history with Aberystwyth and my family’s history, which goes back to my great great grandfather 187 years ago.”
The funfair once again this year opened up its rides to children with learning needs for free.
The afternoon event, held this year last Thursday, has become a tradition over the years and is replicated in Cardigan. It sees children from across the region visit the fair to enjoy the rides for
free.
Mr Studt said: “This is something that we’ve done for many years, the children look forward to it, and it gives us a good feeling that we’re doing something good for the community and its
young children.
“It gives us all a buzz to see them enjoying the fair, we only have this once a year and they don’t see it any other time. It’s the least we can do.
“I first suggested we do it 25 years ago, and we’ve done it for many years.
“Our family has always done charity events, and this is another chance for us to give back.”
Aberystwyth mayor Cllr Kerry Ferguson said: “It’s really lovely that the fair has been opened for free for all the schools to come down. I was chatting to some of the children earlier, they’ve
all got bucket lists of rides that they want to go on. It’s heart-warming to see.”
A teacher from Plascrug School, one of the four schools invited to the fair, said: “We value the fact that children have the opportunity to go on rides today, they may not have the chance
otherwise because the fair might be too busy, or their family may not have the opportunity to come. It’s a great experience and we’re grateful for it every year. It’s something special that we wouldn’t get from anywhere else.”
If you haven't had a chance to visit the fair yet, see what you're missing in our video above.