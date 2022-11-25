VIDEO: Llanbadarn Fawr switches on Christmas lights

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Friday 25th November 2022 9:53 am
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

LLANBADARN Fawr got into the festive spirit on Thursday evening with the switching on of the village’s Christmas lights.

Tim Morgan, Director of Hafren Furnishers, which recently opened a new store in the former Cambrian Printers building, was given the honour of switching on the festive lights in the village square on Thursday evening.

Mr Morgan told the Cambrian News: “Hafren Furnishers would like to thank the local community for the warm reception they have received from the community of Llanbadarn Fawr and surrounding area. Hafren are  looking forward to being an integral part of the community moving forward.”

Children from Ysgol Padarn Sant also attended and sang Christmas carols before Santa Claus stopped by to hand out sweets and treats to local children.

Llanbadarn Fawr Christmas lights
Tim Morgan from Hafren Furnishers switching on the lights with Cllr Ben Davies (Cambrian News )
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Llanbadarn Fawr
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0