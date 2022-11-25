VIDEO: Llanbadarn Fawr switches on Christmas lights
LLANBADARN Fawr got into the festive spirit on Thursday evening with the switching on of the village’s Christmas lights.
Tim Morgan, Director of Hafren Furnishers, which recently opened a new store in the former Cambrian Printers building, was given the honour of switching on the festive lights in the village square on Thursday evening.
Mr Morgan told the Cambrian News: “Hafren Furnishers would like to thank the local community for the warm reception they have received from the community of Llanbadarn Fawr and surrounding area. Hafren are looking forward to being an integral part of the community moving forward.”
Children from Ysgol Padarn Sant also attended and sang Christmas carols before Santa Claus stopped by to hand out sweets and treats to local children.
