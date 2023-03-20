The National Broadcast Archive has been officially opened in Aberystwyth.
The new archive is housed in the National Library of Wales and will open to the public next Monday, 27 March.
During an official opening on Thursday, 16 March, dignitaries gathered including BBC presenter, Jason Mohammad and Ceredigion MS Elin Jones, who officially opened the archive.
Ms Jones said: “Housing the National Broadcast Archive at the National Library is another feather in Aberystwyth’s cap.
"Such fabulous film, radio and television archive will be available for us all to browse and a new visitor attraction has been added to the National Library.
"This all adds to Aberystwyth’s credentials as the cultural capital of Wales.”
Ashok Ahir, President of the National Library of Wales, said: “The opening of the Wales Broadcast Archive Centre is a huge and significant event for us as the National Library.
“It’s an essential part of our Strategy to be a Library for Wales and the World, our mission to collect, preserve and give access.
“We’re prioritising taking our collections and services to diverse audiences and communities all over Wales and give a space for interpretation and discussion. This Centre is part of our work as a Library to be more accessible, welcoming, and open.”
Jason Mohammad said: “This is the first National Broadcast Archive in the UK, now in the National Library – all of BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C – film, video and audio through Welsh and English. Hundreds of programmes and stories that retell Wales’ history and its diverse communities and an opportunity for everyone to enjoy them.
“This has been a very ambitious project that’s been financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government, the National Library and of course, the broadcasters. “The permanent exhibition ‘On the Air’ follows the history of the last century, starting with the first ever broadcast in 1923, the journey around the exhibit is a testament to the wealth of the Archive – and it’s very important we keep this for future generations.
“The films here mark huge events for the nation, like the Aberfan disaster, the drowning of Tryweryn and Devolution. There are news programmes, dramas, cartoons, music, sport including the celebrations of the Euros in 2016 – unforgettable.”
Elin Llŷr – Head of Public Affairs ITV Cymru Wales added: “Hundreds of landmark moments in our unique shared history are contained in this archive, such as the Aberfan disaster, the opening of the Senedd and more recently, Dafydd Iwan’s spontaneous rendition of Yma o Hyd surrounded by Y Wal Goch in Qatar.
“The ITV archive covers more than half a century, and thanks to the partnership with the Llyfrgell Genedlaethol and Welsh Government, future generations will now have the opportunity to understand how these events helped to shape Wales. This is what we hope that the archive will bring to people and communities across the country - laughter, memories, and even a few tears.”