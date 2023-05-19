The coronation of King Charles III was a couple of weeks ago now, but the memories of parties held remain.
This video captures the atmosphere on Barmouth beach on coronation day, which provided a brilliant venue for the town’s coronation party. There was live music from 5pm to 11pm along the prom, and the evening finished with Damien ‘Damo’ Williams DJing the night away. Thank you to him for sending us this video.
The event also raised £1,250 towards the amount needed to buy an all-terrain wheelchair for Barmouth’s Conan Ingram. The people of the town are trying to raise £20,000 and are now almost halfway there.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/hiking-for-conans-electric-wheelchair
Barmouth Coronation party (Dom Vacher )