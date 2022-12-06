“It’s all about keeping people independent, keeping people socially included, and allowing people to get on with their daily lives - shopping, medical appointments, schools and work. I know one person who’s had to reduce his hours at work already because he can’t get a bus at 5pm, but what is anyone meant to do without the service running at all? People need it to get their flu jabs in Aberystwyth and Lampeter, people need to reach these towns for vaccinations, as well as the covid jab. We need this bus service, and I don’t know what we can do without it.”