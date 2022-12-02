Changes to service

Three routes will have their timetables amended

525 Aberystwyth-Capel Bangor-Ponterwyd-Llanidloes

Early morning and evening buses to and from Aberystwyth all the way through to Llanidloes have been scrapped, leaving just one through journey mid-morning on the service.

The early morning 6.30am service from Aberystwyth has been pushed to 7.30am and will no terminate at Ponterwyd.

The evening services from Aberystywth at 5.40pm and Llanidloes at 6.45pm have been scrapped.

526 Aberystwyth-Penrhyncoch

The service will lose four of its 11 current runs between Aberystwyth and Penrhyncoch and will no longer travel on to Pen-bont-rhyd-y-beddau on any services.

The earliest service from Penrhyncoch will start at 8.30am rather than 7.50am, but the 7.15am service from Aberystwyth bus station will remain.

The service will run two-hourly from Penrhyncoch from 10.30am and two-hourly from Aberystwyth from 10am.

The last service from Aberystwyth will now be 5.40pm, and the last from Penrhyncoch at 6.50pm.

585 Aberystwyth-Tregaron-Lampeter

Just three all-through services will run from Aberystwyth to Lampeter on this service from 1 January, with two in the opposite direction – a total loss of six journeys between the two towns.

The current early service which starts at Llanddewi Brefi at 7am through to Aberystwyth will be retained, but the 8am service from Aberystwyth will now terminate at Tregaron instead of going through to Lampeter.

The last through service is from 3.45pm from Aberystwyth and 3.30pm from Lampeter.