A BUS service that was feared to be axed has been saved for at least six months but on a reduced timetable, Ceredigion council has announced, but three other county services will be scrapped at the end of December.
The Cambrian News has been reporting on a procurement process to run several services in Ceredigion which led to council warnings that the 585 service linking Lampeter to Aberystwyth via Tregaron could be shut down unless an 11th hour tender agreement could be reached.
On Friday, Ceredigion County Council announced that the 585 will continue to run for now, but will operate on a reduced timetable.
Timetable changes will also be introduced on the 525 Aberystwyth to Ponterwyd service, and the 526 Aberystwyth to Penrhyncoch route.
The council said the timetables “are based on proposals provided by the local bus operators and reflect what is operationally deliverable with the resources available, in terms of buses and drivers, at this time.”
The changes will take effect from 1 January.
Three other county services will be lost in the New Year, however, with the 22T (Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge), the 27T (Penrhyncoch to Penbontrhydybeddau) and the T29 (Tregaron Circular) demand responsive services being axed at the end of December.
Changes to service
Three routes will have their timetables amended
525 Aberystwyth-Capel Bangor-Ponterwyd-Llanidloes
Early morning and evening buses to and from Aberystwyth all the way through to Llanidloes have been scrapped, leaving just one through journey mid-morning on the service.
The early morning 6.30am service from Aberystwyth has been pushed to 7.30am and will no terminate at Ponterwyd.
The evening services from Aberystywth at 5.40pm and Llanidloes at 6.45pm have been scrapped.
526 Aberystwyth-Penrhyncoch
The service will lose four of its 11 current runs between Aberystwyth and Penrhyncoch and will no longer travel on to Pen-bont-rhyd-y-beddau on any services.
The earliest service from Penrhyncoch will start at 8.30am rather than 7.50am, but the 7.15am service from Aberystwyth bus station will remain.
The service will run two-hourly from Penrhyncoch from 10.30am and two-hourly from Aberystwyth from 10am.
The last service from Aberystwyth will now be 5.40pm, and the last from Penrhyncoch at 6.50pm.
585 Aberystwyth-Tregaron-Lampeter
Just three all-through services will run from Aberystwyth to Lampeter on this service from 1 January, with two in the opposite direction – a total loss of six journeys between the two towns.
The current early service which starts at Llanddewi Brefi at 7am through to Aberystwyth will be retained, but the 8am service from Aberystwyth will now terminate at Tregaron instead of going through to Lampeter.
The last through service is from 3.45pm from Aberystwyth and 3.30pm from Lampeter.
“This is due to the significant costs associated with providing them and the very low level of usage, which equate to unviable levels of public subsidy per passenger journey,” the council said.
The T21 service from Aberystwyth to Tregaron through Llanafan and the 552 Cardi Bach service between New Quay and Cardigan will both continue as currently.
The new contracts have been awarded for six months “to allow for a wider review,” the council said.
Ceredigion County Council said: “The tenders received as part of a procurement process for operating several services have shown significant cost increases.
“This has resulted in substantial increases in subsidy levels being requested at a time when public finances are under tremendous pressure.
“The higher costs are largely reflective of particular challenges affecting the bus industry currently which includes considerable increased operating costs, lack of qualified and available drivers, uncertainty around future funding mechanisms as well as declining passenger numbers and changing travel behaviours.”
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways said: “I would like to thank the local bus companies for their ongoing engagement in what is very challenging operating environment.
“We continue to work with them and in partnership with the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales, seeking possible solutions and a way forward.
“Further changes are likely as the reality is that, in addition to the sparsity of resources, the amount of subsidy now required to provide the services is unaffordable, unjustifiable and unsustainable in the current financial climate.”