Views are being sought on the conservation areas in Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron.
Ceredigion County Council is undertaking or updating its Conservation Area Appraisals to identify what “makes an area special and any opportunities or problems which may exist.”
The Council has commissioned the Griffiths Heritage Consultancy to support and develop Conservation Area Appraisals and Management Plans for the six towns of Ceredigion as part of wider place-making work it has been undertaking.
This work is being supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
An important element of this work is capturing local knowledge about the conservation areas and understanding how the areas are perceived by people and drop in events will be held in January and February.
Events will be held at Y Talbot in Tregaron on Thursday, 25 January between 4pm and 6pm; in Y Porth, Llandysul on Friday, 26 January between 4pm and 6pm; and at Creuddyn in Lampeter on Thursday, 8 February between 4pm and 6pm.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “I would encourage all interested parties to get involved in this work, so that the views and knowledge of residents and organisations can be factored in to ensuring the special heritage of Ceredigion is managed for generations to come.”