Members of the public are being asked for their views on the future management of a forest in Gwynedd.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is currently reviewing its Forest Resource Plan for Harlech Forest and is asking members of the public and stakeholders for their views.
The plan will be used to support delivery of NRW’s sustainable forest management on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate and sets out long-term objectives, including conservation and how people use the forest.
The consultation is being launched today, 15 January, and closes on 12 February, and you can find out more information and comment on the plan online.
It is being undertaken as part of the United Kingdom Woodland Assurance Scheme certification process to ensure views regarding future management and objectives are taken into account.
A public drop-in session with our staff will be held on Thursday, 1 February, between 3pm and 7pm at ‘Hwb Harlech’ at Harlech Old Library and Institute, High Street, Harlech, LL46 2YB. No appointment is necessary, and members of the public can talk to us about other NRW related issues during the session.
Justin Hanson, NRW’s Team Leader for People and Places in North West Wales, said: “We are working to ensure the delivery of sustainable forest management through this plan and are keen for as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.
“We want to hear from members of the public and stakeholders about their views on our plans, which will cover a ten-year period.
“The plan sets out how we will balance the needs of the people who use the forest and its conservation while providing sustainable timber.
“Everyone benefits from a well-managed forest; it provides green spaces for people to enjoy responsibly, carbon sequestration and local biodiversity.”
For more information or to have your say search for Harlech Forest Resource Plan online, visit https://ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/forest-planning-cynllunio-coedwig/harlech-forest-resource-plan/ or email [email protected]