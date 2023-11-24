People gathered round a memorial in Garreg last night to pay tribute to four teenagers who died in a crash there earlier this week.
Flowers, candles and photographs of 16-year-old Jevon Hirst, 17-year-old Harvey Owen, 17-year-old Wilf Fitchett and 18-year-old Hugo Morris have been carefully placed in the village, and people have been gathering to pay their respects.
Also last night, police investigating the crash issued an appeal for dashcam footage.
The incident occurred on the A4085 near Garreg Llanfrothen, Gwynedd and involved a silver Ford Fiesta which was discovered on Tuesday, 21 November.
Sadly the four occupants were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are particularly keen on obtaining dash cam footage from anybody who may have been travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday, 19 November and 10am on Tuesday, 21 November to contact them.
Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.
"A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.
“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.
We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.
”As is normal procedure with road traffic collisions, signage and cones have been placed at the location by the highways department.
"We urge anybody who may have information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat quoting reference number 23001169854."
The families request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.