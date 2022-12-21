A NEW bridge has finally been installed in Aberdyfi to replace Bryn Llestair.
Known locally as Ynys Picnic bridge, it has been closed for several years due to its poor and dangerous condition.
The new bridge, which crosses the Cambrian railway, enables people to once again make full use of a route that connects Aberdyfi with the surrounding hills.
A partnership group was formed to drive the work forward.
Members included Gwynedd Council, Outward Bound, Aberdyfi Community Council, Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements (AA&I), Cardigan Bay Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) and Network Rail.
The group met regularly to ensure the project remained on track - despite the challenges presented by Covid.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, cabinet member for economy and community, said she “would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has been involved with the Bryn Llestair bridge project”.
“It’s great to see how everyone has worked together in such an effective way to ensure that the aim of installing a new modern bridge on the site was achieved,” she said.
“I hope local residents and visitors to the area will benefit from the new bridge for years to come.”