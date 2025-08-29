A village hall in the Ystwyth Valley has reopened after undergoing a major facelift.
Lisburne Hall, Llanafan, reopened on 12 August after closing for several months for major refurbishments which were funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and the Severn Wye Project.
Chair of the Village Hall Committee, Eirian Lloyd, welcomed several dignitaries to the hall to mark its reopening.
Among those present were Ceredigion Preseli MP, Ben Lake, local MS, Elin Jones and Cllr Meirion Davies and Aled Richards, Chair of Trawsgoed Community Council.
At the opening ceremony, the funders were thanked for their significant financial support which had enabled structural changes, and the installation of a new energy efficient heating system.
Eirian Lloyd added that she was very grateful to Teleri Davies of Ceredigion Association for Volunteer Organisations (CAVO) for her advice about funding.
The hall is now open for bookings, and includes a separate Snooker Room which is also available for bookings.
The Snooker Table, which has been given some much-needed care by Absolute Snooker Ltd, Swansea, has a very special place in the history of the village of Llanafan.
Paid for by local contributions, it was purchased from Barry Working Men's club in 1951 by Mr Pryse Evans of Llanafan who arranged for it be be transported to the village on the back of a coal lorry.
Ben Lake and Elin Jones thanked Mr Evans for relating the entertaining story of the long and arduous journey of the snooker table all those years ago, and congratulated the Hall Committee on their success both in achieving the funding, and for managing the project.
Their efforts had ensured that the Hall, and its famous snooker table, would benefit the community for many year to come.
The hall was built in 1930 and is named after the Earls of Lisburne who owned Trawsgoed mansion.
