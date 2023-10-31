An autumn fair was held at Pantperthog Village Hall on 21 October, organised by the hall committee.
The event was attended by over 80 people and included a variety of stalls selling arts and crafts, plants, cakes and more were run by local producers. A raffle was also held at the event.
Pantperthog Village Hall secretary Kate Bartholomew said: “We were very happy with the success of the fair.
“Not only did it raise funds for the running of the hall, but it also brought publicity to the facilities that the hall can offer to regular and casual users.
“We would like to thank the stallholders, and everyone who came along, for supporting us.”
This is the first time the Pantperthog Hall Committee has hosted an event like this.
Committee member Rod Edwards said: “This is the first time we have run an autumn fair. We decided to organise it for two reasons, and not just as a fundraising event.
“We are a registered charity and run the hall on a shoestring to keep our rates as low as possible, and the bookings on which we are dependent for running costs have not really recovered following the pandemic.
“We wanted to make people in the Machynlleth area aware of what we can offer, in an effort to boost booking numbers.
“The money we raised will go towards the running costs of the hall, such as heating and electricity.
“More than the amount we raised, we’re most happy about the number of local people who dropped in, and hopefully will continue to support the hall!”
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]