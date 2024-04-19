A Ceredigion primary school that operates on campuses in Bronant and Llangeitho has been praised by Estyn following an inspection.
Inspectors visited Ysgol Rhos Helyg in February, with an inspection report on the 54-pupil school across both sites released earlier this month.
Inspectors found that the school is a “caring, happy and familial community.”
“All staff work together effectively to provide an inclusive and friendly environment where pupils behave respectfully and politely,” an inspection report said.
“Pupils show a positive attitude to learning and make sound progress from their starting points.”
“The acting headteacher has a clear vision for the school which has been shared purposefully with staff, parents and pupils.
“The vision is based on giving all pupils an opportunity to flourish within a caring environment.
“Staff support them with commitment and passion.”
Inspectors also identified three areas of improvement for the school.
Estyn suggested that the school expands opportunities for pupils to develop their independent learning skills; ensures that teaching challenges pupils to achieve to the best of their ability; and ensures purposeful opportunities for older pupils to develop and apply their numeracy skills across the curriculum.
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations.