A CEREDIGION community has spoken of its sadness after failing to secure an empty church which they had hoped to turn into a local hub.
St Sulien’s Church was made redundant in 2020.
In response, local people set up a not-for-profit organisation, Menter Silian, to try and to save the building and transform it into a hub for the community, who do not currently have a space to meet.
With support from Cynnal y Cardi and the Architectual Heritage Fund Menter Silian carried out a comprehensive feasibility study and produced a business plan which showed it would be viable to repair and renovate the building and run it as a community hub.
Nikki Vousden, secretary of Menter Silian: “This summer the Church in Wales’ Property Services asked us to commit to signing a lease by September, which would make us responsible for maintaining and running the building, as well as undertaking a programme of repairs.
“We were told that if we did not agree to the lease the building would be sold on the open market.
“Following in depth discussions with CiW it became clear that the terms of the lease would contain a number of conditions and restrictions, which made us decide that we would not be able to take it on.
“The building cannot be used in its current condition, as it needs extensive repairs, including a new floor.
“We would be tied into paying for the utilities and day to day maintenance of a building we are unable to use.
“We are only a small community and just cannot see ourselves being able to generate that sort of income as well as raising the large amounts of grant funding needed to repair and renovate the building.
“We are deeply saddened to have had to make this decision, as we have put an absolutely huge amount of work into the project. It is truly heart-wrenching to lose the building – not only have we lost a community space, we are losing a really important piece of our heritage. The site has been a place of worship since the early medieval period, so has been part of our community for well over a thousand years.
“The campaign to save the building has highlighted how much the church building and its historic artefacts mean to the local community. We are in communication with CiW and Cadw regarding the war memorials and early medieval artefacts housed within the church, and will do everything within our power to ensure are stay in the village where they belong.”
County councillor Eryl Evans added: “It is unfortunate that the opportunity to have our own community hub within the village has come at a time when the cost of living crisis is hitting hard.
“Combined with a number of caveats listed by the CiW, the proposed lease agreement in it’s current form would be an unsustainable financial burden on the community. The church was reconstructed in 1873 and it is poignant that this is the year we should have been celebrating 150 years.
“Generations of families have accessed the church and grounds for the purpose of worship, community events or for quiet reflection and for decades this has been an integral part of village life and consequently the community feels a strong sense of ownership for this building.
“The newly padlocked door serves as a harsh reminder that the community no longer has access to this facility”.
The Church in Wales has been approached for comment.