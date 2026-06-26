Two people have been rescued by Abersoch RNLI after their powerboat broke down.
The crew received an alert from HM Coastguard on their pagers at 1.33pm on Sunday, 21 June, following a report of a powerboat suffering with engine problems at the far side of Porth Ceiriad.
Describing the rescue, an Abersoch RNLI spokesperson said: “The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 1.59pm in a smooth sea state with good visibility and very little wind.
“The crew arrived at the scene at 2.12pm.
“The casualty vessel, an 18ft powerboat, had two people on board and was equipped with life jackets and flares.
“There was no VHF radio on board and due to the location of the incident, there was very limited mobile phone signal.
“The skipper had to flag down a nearby vessel and ask them to call the coastguard for assistance.
“The powerboat had been recently purchased and this was the first time out on the water.
“Due to the absence of a reliable means of communication it was decided that the safest option was to establish a safe tow and return the casualty vessel to the main beach.”
The Abersoch RNLI spokesperson added: “We would always recommend having your vessel and engine checked thoroughly before heading out on to the water for the first time’. They added, ‘You should ensure that you have a VHF radio with you at all times as mobile phone signal cannot always be relied upon.”
The lifeboat left the casualties at 2.55pm and returned to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for the next call out.
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
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