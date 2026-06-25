Forecasters have issued a warning for thunderstorms tonight.
Several schools across Wales are closed today (Thursday) due to an amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures set to be in the high 30s this afternoon.
From midnight however, a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms.
The Met Office says: "Thunderstorms are expected to move northeastwards across parts of England and Wales during the early hours of Friday, clearing during Friday morning.
"Whilst many areas will miss them, thunderstorms may produce sudden, gusty winds with 50 to 60 mph possible, particularly in the south and west of the warning area.
"Frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain (possibly 15-20 mm in an hour) are additional hazards."
The warning is in place until 6am on Friday.
The Met Office adds: "Many areas missing the worst, but thunderstorms could bring disruption in places during Thursday night and into Friday morning.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
"Where lightning strikes or flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."
An amber warning is in place until midnight tonight.
That reads: "Very hot weather will continue in general until at least Thursday across the highlighted region, although some variations from place to place and day by day are likely. Temperatures by day are widely expected to exceed 30 Celsius, with the hottest areas potentially peaking around 38-40 Celsius within the embedded red warning.
"Overnight, temperatures are unlikely to fall much lower than high teens Celsius, and some places will not fall below low 20s Celsius. These high temperatures will also be accompanied by high humidity.
"Cooler conditions may begin to become established from the west following this period, but confidence is low."
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