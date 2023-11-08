A Teifi Valley club has donated more than £15,000 to charities and organisations following a successful Vintage Show and Working Day.
The success of the event resulted in members of the Teifi Valley Vintage Preservation Society presenting cheques to the value of £15,600 at their annual presentation evening at Café Emlyn, Tanygroes on Thursday, 2 November.
The five-figure sum was shared between Prostate Cymru, £4,500; Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Unit Appeal, £4,500; Wales Air Ambulance, £5,000; and Troedyraur YFC, £600.
The society would like to thank the land owners, sponsors, exhibitors and the public who attended the events for their continued support which made it possible for these donations to be made.