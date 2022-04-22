VIPs join Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club celebration

Pictured are Rotarians with Aberystwyth Mayor, Cllr Alun Williams (centre, holding the Charter), Rotary District Governor Ray Bevan (to his right) ( Unknown )

Members of the Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club hosted their first Charter Lunch with a host of VIPs in attendance.

The inaugural celebration was very much a reflection of the style of the innovative club where informality is certainly the order of the day.

The celebration was held in Medrus at Aberystwyth University where Rotarians from all around Wales were joined by Aberystwyth Mayor, Cllr Alun Williams, Rotary District Governor Ray Bevan and Past President of Rotary Great Britain & Ireland, Donna Wallbank.

Aberystwyth Mayor, Cllr Alun Williams, is no stranger to the new club having previously rolled up his sleeves to help club members at a litter pick day in Aberystwyth.

He thanked the club for their hospitality and said: “It is very heartening to see a new group of volunteers in Aberystwyth with lots of enthusiasm and fresh ideas.”

Rotary District Governor Ray Bevan officially handed the club its Charter and welcomed Ardal Aberystwyth to Rotary International, which has more than 1.2 million members worldwide. District

Governor Bevan said: “We know as Rotarians the importance of investing in our motto ‘service above self’.

“The need is great to come together to support our local and global communities –they need us now more than ever.”

He continued: “Congratulations to those who have been involved in the birth of this new club and for having the vision to begin an alternative but complementary style of Rotary in Aberystwyth demonstrating the keystone qualities of Rotary - diversity, equity and inclusion.”