Iwan Trefor Jones, deputy chief executive of Adra, said: “We are extremely proud of the work that is going on in Pensyflog and this standard work has been carried out by our own in-house contractors, Tîm Trwsio. This work of decarbonising homes to reduce the carbon footprint is extremely important to us at Adra. We want our homes to be of good quality and be able to produce energy in a way that saves our tenants money, especially during these difficult financial times.