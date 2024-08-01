ALL three visitor centres across mid Wales are to close and staff have been put at risk of redundancy, Natural Resources Wales has announced.
Staff at the three sites, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, were told by email that they were at risk of redundancy on Wednesday.
NRW said that there are no confirmed dates for the closures.
The Cambrian News has been told however that they could theoretically close in a month.
The email seen by the Cambrian News from Elsie Grace, Head of Sustainable Commercial Development at NRW said: “The proposal is that NRW will no longer run any retail and catering provision at our visitor centres in the future and that they will close in the short-term while we scope for potential long-term partners, whether community-led or private sector.
“This has put all staff at all VCs (visitor centres) at risk of redundancy from today, subject to the future outcome of the consultation.
“Trails, access, carparks, and toilets would all continue on site.”
The move has been made as NRW tries to plug at £13 million budget deficit by April next year.
In total 265 jobs have been put at risk of redundancy with 200 vacancies available with an internal consultation running for 45 days.
In another email sent to campaigners trying to keep Ynyslas Visitor Centre open, Elsie Grace said: “The proposal is that all visitor centres, including Ynyslas, are to close in the short-term, while NRW looks for alternative partners to deliver the provision on our behalf.
“Because we need to ensure the consultation is meaningful we cannot at this stage engage with any potential partners at any sites, as this would look, incorrectly, that a final decision had been made which it has not.
“If the outcome of the consultation is that NRW proceeds along these lines, we will then start engaging with potential partners, including community groups in Ynyslas over future operations.
“With regards to the carpark. This issue sits outside the consultation process as it is operational and doesn’t impact directly on job posts.
“There is still lots of work to be done on the issues raised so there are no definite plans to close the car park at present but we are still exploring options and implications and the future mitigations and implications for the site. We have to make sure we get the right balance between access and visitor pressure.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor, MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said he was disappointed by the news and described the development as 'extremely worrying'.
He added: "When this matter was first brought to the attention of myself, Liz Saville Roberts MP, and Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths earlier this year, I was under the impression that nothing would happen for the next two years, and that sufficient time would be given to find alternative partners to deliver future provision at these sites.
"The fact that NRW are now consulting with the unions on potential redundancies at Coed y Brenin is extremely worrying.
"This will cause a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty to catering and retail staff currently employed at the centre.
"We really shouldn’t be in this position where the future of Coed y Brenin is now being discussed.
"Coed y Brenin is a fantastic brand which the Welsh Government would do well to harness, invest and build upon. I will be seeking firm assurances from NRW regarding the consultation process.
"Any community group or party with interest in the site should be afforded sufficient time to develop a working business plan and this is something I will be raising as a priority with NRW."
Clare Pillman, chief executive of NRW, in launching the consultation, said: “Public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK. As such, we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue to do, what we stop, and what we slow or do differently to fulfil our Corporate Plan ambitions.
“Yesterday we launched a consultation with staff on our proposals for changes in our staffing structure. The aim is to mitigate job losses as much as possible.
“Some of these changes, if implemented, will impact our partners, customers, and stakeholders. Following our consultation, the NRW Board will make a final decision on changes and at that point we will explain what the changes mean in the delivery of services.”
Reacting to the news, Polly Ernest, one of the campaigners fighting to keep Ynyslas Visitor Centre open, said: “I think what angers me most about today’s announcement is that they take us for fools.
“They mocked us with ‘No decision has been made’, despite us having evidence of the decision from last year.”
Borth councillor Hugh Hughes said: “There is enough community interest to go forward with local solutions for the future of Ynyslas visitor centre.
“What we need is a level of commitment from NRW to ensure a transition can take place.”