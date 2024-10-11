Volunteers who collected 84 bags of litter from Eryri National Park have been praised.
Caru Eryri volunteers maintained 6,776 meters of trails, collected 84 bags of litter, and gathered and sorted 27 bags of recycling during the 2024 visitor season.
“A big thank you to the incredible Caru Eryri volunteers for all their hard work!” a park authority spokesperson said.
The 105 volunteers dedicated 595.7 hours to keep Eryri tidy
Visit the Cymdeithas Eryri Snowdonia Society website for upcoming volunteering opportunities.