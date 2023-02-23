Volunteers are needed to promote and protect the Glaslyn ospreys. They will hopefully return to the site near Porthmadog next month, so volunteers are needed between March and September.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, the centre, in the picturesque Glaslyn Valley, attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Volunteering hours and days are flexible and can be spent helping out in the visitor centre and John Parry Hide where live pictures screened from two osprey nests.
There is a gift shop and small cafe where volunteers can help as well as engaging with visitors who travel from across the UK to see the birds.
One of the nests is home to Mrs G, Wales’ oldest female osprey and her partner Aran. The birds are due to arrive back from their winter migration in Africa from March.
A coffee morning for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer will be held at the centre near Prenteg between 11am and 12.30pm on Saturday, 4 March. Or for more information, contact Heather Corfield at [email protected] or on 07732 251376.