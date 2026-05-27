Volunteers are wanted to help with the Tour de France stage in Powys next year (4 July 2027). They are also needed for the five other stages of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift which will make up the Grand Départs in the UK.
Overall, 9,000 volunteers are being sought, across Wales, England and Scotland with the application portal now open.
Officially known as JOY Makers, named in line with the Grand Départs’ social impact programme, volunteers will be the heartbeat of both races, bringing the joy of cycling to fans and communities, and helping to ensure the sport’s most iconic races run seamlessly.
You can apply now to be a JOY Maker for any of the six stages of the 2027 Grand Départs via www.letourgb.com/volunteer with registration open from today (Wednesday 27 May) until Tuesday 1 September 2026.
Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply to be a JOY Maker, with no prior volunteering experience needed to share in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
A range of roles to support event operations and enhance spectator experience are available, with full training provided.
Mavis Evans from Flintshire, said: “I volunteered as a crossing point in 2014 when the Tour de France last came to the UK, and it was an incredibly special experience. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about the Tour returning to home soil. If you’re thinking about volunteering, my advice would be to just do it. Events can’t run without volunteers - your help genuinely makes a difference.”
The JOY Makers programme is designed to be accessible to all, from those with experience volunteering at major events and British Cycling activities to first-time volunteers, from underrepresented groups in volunteering, including 16–25-year-olds.
Those aged 18 to 25-years-old will be eligible to join the Readiness to Work scheme, that will be launched as part of the JOY social impact programme. The scheme will provide a comprehensive package of employability skills training and career-focused mentoring across multiple sectors. Coupling this with the volunteering experience will provide young people with a well-rounded and practical work experience offer.
Together, the volunteer programme and Readiness to Work scheme aim to leave behind a passionate and skilled collective of volunteers, creating a legacy for the Grand Départs in communities across the country.
To stay up to date with the 2027 Grand Départs and find out more about all six stages, visit letourgb.com
Stage three of the 2027 Tour de France will begin in Welshpool and finish in Cardiff on Sunday 4 July.
After leaving Welshpool’s main street, and passing the iconic Powis Castle and gardens, the peloton will travel up the Severn Valley to Newtown, before heading south to Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Mynydd Epynt, Brecon and Bannau Brycheiniog.
The Tour’s description for stage three reads: “Taking place entirely within Wales, this stage is not only gruelling but also has an explosive finale and will put the peloton’s team leaders and more punchy performers to the test.”
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