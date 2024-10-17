VOTERS in the Tirymynach ward are heading to the polls on Thursday to choose their new county councillor.
The by-election is being held to select a new county councillor following the death of long-standing Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Hinge in August.
The Tirymynach ward, which covers Bow Street, Clarach, Dole, Llangorwen and Pen-y-garn, has been a hot-bed of activity in recent weeks, with Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives all out in force, knocking on doors and trying to win votes for the Ceredigion County Council seat.
The candidates are James Ralph Cook, Welsh Labour, whose address is given as Ceredigion; Jonathan Evershed, Plaid Cymru, from Clarach; Harry Hayfield, Green Party, Llanrhystud; Gareth Lewis, Liberal Democrat, Clarach; Jack Parker, Reform, Aberystwyth; and Ethan James Terry, Conservative, Ceredigion.
The polling station is as usual at Neuadd Rhydypennau, but is located at the rear of the building, due to renovation works taking place at the hall.
The polling station will be open until 10pm this evening and voters do not need to bring photo identification.