Dyfed-Powys Police are delivering bespoke vulnerability training at colleges and universities as they aim to safeguard those most at risk of sexual violence during nights out.
The force has developed a programme of work focussing specifically on students aged 16 to 23, recognising that this age group is most affected by gender-based violence in the nighttime economy.
Delivering two strands, the programme works with student services staff and teachers, as well as students themselves, delivering awareness-raising sessions, workshops and training.
Dyfed-Powys Police’s prevention lead Superintendent Chris Neve said: “As part of our prevention work, we’ve identified a group of people – namely college and university students – who are the most at risk of sexual harassment and violence while out at night.
“Based on this, we’ve developed a package of work which seeks to equip both students and those who work with them with the knowledge they need to keep themselves safe.
“Our aim is to help young people by giving them knowledge, confidence and skills to recognise and respond to sexual harassment, violence and discrimination, as well as working more widely with our partners in education to provide tools and information to teachers and support staff who are in close contact with them.
“We are committed to ending violence against women and girls and recognise that to do this the whole community needs to work together.
“This project is part of a wider strategy with engagement spanning generations from schoolchildren through to police officers, police staff and our partners.”
To date, more than 600 students have engaged and attended awareness events.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “It is so important that we provide key information to young people and educational staff in schools, universities, and colleges across Dyfed-Powys.
“For change to happen, we must all play our part.”