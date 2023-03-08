On Saturday, 4 March, Tywyn’s Wales Air Ambulance shop received a donation of £300 in memory of David Baron from his son Richard and family.
David had been a volunteer at the shop since December 2008, and only left in 2021 when he moved to Chirk to be closer to his family.
He participated in fashion shows and barn dances that the staff and volunteers put on to raise money for the charity.
David was well known around Tywyn and was often seen on a Sunday doing the car boot.
“He will be sadly missed by all of us at the shop, as well as customers and friends,” a Wales Air Ambulance representative said.