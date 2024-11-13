Most care in Wales is good care, with nearly three-quarters of care homes and domiciliary support services receiving ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ ratings last year, according to the Welsh care inspectorate.
Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), in its 2023-24 annual report, revealed that 3,106 (74 per cent) of the ratings for care homes and domiciliary support services were ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ during 2023-2024, with 1,078 (26 per cent) receiving ‘needs improvement’ or ‘poor’.
Currently unpublished, the CIW will move to published ratings for care homes and domiciliary support services in April.
Services ratings for well-being, the quality of care and support; leadership and management, and, for care homes, the environment.
Gillian Baranski, CIW Chief Inspector said: “Too often, when children’s or adult social care services are in the spotlight, they tend to be presented as ‘broken’ services in need of fixing.
“While we all recognise the many pressures on the system, we regularly see care at its best - transforming lives for the better.
“Despite demand, we have a very dedicated workforce.
“Not only that, but care and support can help to maintain people’s relationships and connections with family and friends; support the economy; and enable parents and unpaid carers to go to work.”