Noël Wolf, Cultural Expert and Babbel Live Teacher at Babbel said: “Puns are a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in British society. Originating from the jesters of mediaeval times and flourishing in the Elizabethan era, the art of punning has evolved through the ages, finding a modern home in everyday conversations. These linguistic gems not only highlight the adaptability of the English language but also serve as a reflection of our everyday lives,blending wit with the mundane. From cleverly named shops to literature, this wordplay has become an integral part of our communication landscape, entertaining connecting people. As we navigate the twists and turns of modern communication, puns stand as enduring testaments to the charm of language, making the serious business of everyday life a little more entertaining.”