Wales raises over £9 million for Ukraine in just two weeks

People in Wales have managed to raise more than £9 million for Ukraine in just two weeks.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has described the response to it’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal as “inspiring”, with Wales raising more than £9 million in just two weeks while the UK total has reached £200 million.

A spokesperson for the DEC said: “This outpouring has been a heart-warming demonstration of support for people affected by the conflict. When distressing images flooded our TV screens, people chose not to avert their eyes – they acted.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you.

“Cash donations have been received from across the country. From gifted pocket money to coffee morning collections, bake sales to solidarity vigils. Churches, sports clubs, schools, workplaces, choirs have all pitched in. Businesses big and small have supported with donations or by sharing our message.

“We must also thank our political leaders for supporting the appeal and the Welsh government for their £4m donation and UK Government for doubling the first £25 million we received from the public. This is a globally responsible Wales in action.

“DEC charities and all their local partners are now responding to the most urgent needs both inside Ukraine and in its neighbouring countries.

“Your donations are providing essentials like food, water, shelter, trauma and healthcare to people whose lives have been torn apart. You are supporting assistance for families as they arrive with almost nothing, and work within Ukrainian cities helping those unable to flee.

“This amazing amount of money means we can also respond over time and be flexible as the situation unfolds. The destruction of vital infrastructure is a painful demonstration of the lasting impact of this conflict. Families have lost everything. Livelihoods have disappeared overnight.

“Children have had their childhood innocence shattered. As well as providing urgent assistance now, your donations will continue to be used to help support those whose lives have been devastated by the conflict in the months and years to come.

“And thank you for placing your trust in us, and our work. The future in Ukraine is uncertain, and we understand the huge task ahead. We pledge to spend this money responsibly and continue to be led by the most urgent needs of those affected by the conflict.

“For nearly 60 years, in times of crisis, the DEC has brought the UK’s leading humanitarian charities together to help people in life-and-death situations. Your support has empowered us to work together to save, protect and rebuild lives. With your continued support, we have no intention of stopping now. “