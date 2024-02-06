Wales will hold King Charles in their hearts, says the Archbishop of Wales, Andy John. The Archbishop of Wales, who is also Bishop of Bangor and comes from Aberystwyth, has released following the news that King Charles has cancer.
He said: "I was deeply concerned to hear of The King’s illness, and we wish to assure him of our special prayers for his swift recovery to full health. His Majesty has always had a special relationship with the people of Wales, and I know they will hold him and his family in their hearts and in their thoughts at this time."
Last year, the Archbishop attend the Coronation of King Charles to present regalia to the new monarch.