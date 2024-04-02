A walker has been rescued after injuring their ankle.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team was called out on Saturday, 30 March at just after 6pm. Police also attended the scene.
The team was deployed to assist a walker with a suspected broken ankle on Cnicht.
A team spokesperson said: “Nine team members made their way to Croesor, and North Wales Police requested the Coastguard rescue helicopter 936 to assist.
“Rescue 936 deployed their winch paramedic to admit first aid and the team carried the casualty to a more accessible winching point.
“The casualty was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd and team member Dawn walked the casualty’s dog, Lucky, down to the car park, and was later delivered to a waiting friend.”