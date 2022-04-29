Walkers reunite trapped lamb with its mother

This is the heart-warming moment a group of walkers in Snowdonia reunited a lost lamb with its mum.

Brendon Croud and Chris Booth were roaming the hills of the Snowdonia National Park on Monday when they spotted the helpless animal.

After discovering the tiny lamb trapped between some rocks, the hikers leapt into action to free it.

They were also able to witness the incredible moment the rescued baby was reunited with its distressed mother.

The walkers described the precarious conditions of the park, emphasising just how quiet and off-road their route was.

The trapped lamb being rescued by the walkers ( Brendon Croud and Chris Booth / ) ( Brendon Croud and Chris Booth / )

Brendon said: “We’d walked about eleven and a half miles in Snowdonia mountain range.

“We had only seen five people, so we were in some really remote, off the beaten track areas, including the Nantlle Ridge.”

Brendon recounted how they spotted the tiny trapped lamb and set about freeing it, as well as the wonderful reunion.

He said: “Whilst we were in one of the valleys, we came across a lamb trapped in rocks.

“It was most certainly a slow, painful death if he were to remain trapped where he was.

“Not only did we get him, but we also helped reunite him with his mum!

“It was the absolute highlight of our day.