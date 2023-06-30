A group of family, friends and colleagues will begin a challenge of walking 60 miles of the Ceredigion Coastal Path in just 24 hours today in a bid to raise cash for a ward at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The group will be starting the challenge in Cardigan at 2pm today (Friday, 30 June) and finishing at Ynyslas by no later than 2pm on Saturday, 1 July.
Initially aiming to raise a target of £5,000 for Ystwyth Ward at Bronglais Hospital, a massive £15,000 has already been raised before the challenge begins.
One group member, Ffion Evans, said the challenge to raise money for the ward came after her dad had a major stroke in November 2022.
"He has spent the last seven months receiving care and rehabilitation on the ward," she said.
"We want to show our appreciation for all of the care dad has, and continues to, receive and will use the money raised to buy much needed equipment.
"Every member of staff on the ward itself, the physios, OTs, and speech and language teams have provided excellent care with the facilities they have available to them, however we want to ensure that future patients have access to even greater rehabilitation opportunities."
To support the challenge, to donate, and for more information, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ffion-evans-ccc2023.