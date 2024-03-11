Police have donated money to a school in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said Police Community Support Officers Shannon and Shana from Gwynedd South Neighbourhood Policing Team have presented a PACT (Police and Community Trust) cheque for £230 to Youth Support Worker Jo Edwards and Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn.
The money given will support the youngsters to enable them to visit Corris Craft Centre to further develop their craft techniques, with the aim of going on to achieving a Level 2 Agored Cymru Qualification.