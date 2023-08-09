Members of the Meirionnydd Ramblers have been improving ‘dilapidated’ access equipment on rural footpaths, that ‘even the most mobile walker found impossible to use’
After a successful grant application to Ramblers Cymru - a charity that protects and promotes the use of rural footpaths - the group’s members got to work replacing two stiles with gates on a footpath near Llanfihangel y Pennant on 21 July.
A group spokesperson said: “Once we knew we had been awarded a grant, Gwynedd Council organised permissions with the landowner and arranged for their regular contractors to deliver materials to the site and to be on hand to give advice. We were able to identify two stiles which were in such a dilapidated state that even the most mobile walker found them impossible to use and applied for funding to replace these with self closing gates.
“Volunteers set about removing the stiles and installing the gates - with several pairs of hands, the job was soon complete. Whilst in the area, we were able to make improvements on other nearby paths by fixing a field gate catch, installing new marker posts and cutting back vegetation. All in all it was a very satisfying day. We were particularly pleased when a local householder took the trouble to come across to us to thank us for our efforts.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “This is a great example of partnership working between Cyngor Gwynedd and Meirionnydd Ramblers. It was a positive day for all and it’s satisfying to see how much can be achieved when everyone pulls together. Two stiles were replaced with self-closing gates and waymarking was improved on popular footpaths in the Llanfihangel y Pennant area. Many thanks to Meirionnydd Ramblers Members for giving their time and effort to improve these footpaths.”
The improvement work in Llanfihangel y Pennant is the latest project taken on by the group. Before this, they took part in a similar renovation in Penrhyndeudraeth, led by Ramblers Cymru.