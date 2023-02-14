On Thursday, 16 February, the Meirionnydd Ramblers head to explore the Lledr Valley.
Setting off to the east from Dolwyddelan, they will follow a forestry path for some 2.5 miles, enjoying fine views across the valley to Moel Siabod and Castell Dolwyddelan.
Eventually, they leave this path to make their way towards the Afon Lledr and join a rough riverside path to start on their return to Dolwyddelan.
The path can be slippery and very boggy in places and the use of walking poles is recommended.
Their path follows the Afon Lledr through a magnificent gorge towards grassy meadows and thence back to the start.
This circular walk starts at 10.30am at Dolwyddelan, roadside near railway bridge (grid ref SH736522).
Graded C, moderate, the walk is approximately six miles long.
Walkers are asked to contact the leader in event of bad weather on the day.
Carol can be contacted on 01766 780351 for any further information.
