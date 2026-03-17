Avid viewers of House of the Dragon may once again recognise key locations when the new series reaches screens later this year, after HBO spent June and July filming at several locations across Gwynedd.
Filming locations included Craig Yr Undeb (Union Rock) in and Ffynon Llugwy lake in Eryri National Park.
The second and third seasons of the drama received funding from Creative Wales, with £674,600 provided for season three. The investment is expected to generate £6.7 million for the Welsh economy.
Behind the camera, 12 trainees were offered paid placements at entry level, working in roles such as costume, set decoration and props, camera, and sound. A further five were given upskilling roles, and the First Break shadowing scheme led by Sgil Cymru and Crew HQ gave six people the chance to work across different departments.
Jack Sargeant, Minister for Creative said: "This production brings the beauty of north Wales to screens worldwide and further strengthens Wales’ reputation as a leading filming destination.
"Our investment supports local jobs, skills and training while delivering significant economic benefits for the region. We’re grateful to HBO for the opportunities created for people in North Wales, particularly those starting careers in TV and film."
Executive Producer Kevin De La Noy said: "House of the Dragon cast and crew were delighted to return to Wales, to a landscape and locale that adds such visual power and vibrant dimension to the storytelling."
Season 3 returning cast include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.
New cast members include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.