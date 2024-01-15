The Wardens' pantomime is almost sold out, but a few tickets are available for the rest of the run of Cinderella.
With performances until 27 January, audiences have been enjoying the show since it opened at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 6 January.
A window display has been created in honour of this year's pantomime. It has been designed by talented artist and theatre designer Jess Roberts and it is a beautifully crafted display that includes Cinderella’s dress, the clock striking midnight, the carriage turned into a pumpkin and Cinderella’s apron. Following hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed Mother Goose - directed last January by Richard Cheshire with musical direction by Elinor Powell and a cast of talented performers of all ages on stage - the Wardens have returned to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with their ever-popular pantomime, Cinderella.
Prince Charming is searching for true love, but the hilarious ugly sisters are plotting to nab him for themselves! Will they succeed? Will Cinderella be destined to live the life of a poor kitchen maid? Will the Fairy Godmother’s magic work?
This annual festive treat is jam-packed with comedy, magic, romance, and hysterical fun!
The show stars Richard Cheshire and Ioan Guile as Cinderella’s sisters, Alex Neil as Prince Charming, Carl Ryan as his aid de camp Dandini, Theresa Jones as the wicked Stepmother, Sion Wyn as Buttons, Becca Riches and Hannah Sefton share the role of Cinderella, Donna Richards as the Fairy Godmother, Julie McNicholls Vale as Cheerful Cherry, Nick Allen as the Baron and Bob McIntyre as Terry.
Musical Director Elinor Powell and her much-loved panto band guarantee to get our toes tapping and Lorna Lowe and Carl Ryan’s show-stopping choreography is a sheer delight!
So, polish your pumpkins, put your glad rags on and book your tickets for the biggest ball in Ceredigion – and don’t worry, the Fairy Godmother promises you’ll be home before midnight!
The Wardens pantomime is a magical experience, suitable for all ages.
Tickets are selling fast so get yours before they all go!
Watch the video above to see the arts centre's Cinderella display take shape.