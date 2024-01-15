A window display has been created in honour of this year's pantomime. It has been designed by talented artist and theatre designer Jess Roberts and it is a beautifully crafted display that includes Cinderella’s dress, the clock striking midnight, the carriage turned into a pumpkin and Cinderella’s apron. Following hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed Mother Goose - directed last January by Richard Cheshire with musical direction by Elinor Powell and a cast of talented performers of all ages on stage - the Wardens have returned to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with their ever-popular pantomime, Cinderella.