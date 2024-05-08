Forecasters say the warm weather is set to stick around this week and into the weekend, with bright and sunny conditions for many.
High pressure is set to dominate over much of the UK, with temperatures continuing to rise. Highs of 24°C are possible tomorrow (Thursday) and could reach up to 26°C in the south on Saturday.
Aberystwyth is set to experience temperatures of 22°C on Saturday.
With the warm weather brings an increase in UV levels. Over the next few days, they are expected to reach moderate to high across the UK. It is important that, if you are in an area that is particularly sunny over the next few days, you take steps to ensure that you and your family are protected from these increased UV levels.
Pollen levels also increase as the temperature rises, with medium to high levels over the next five day. Our pollen forecast provides a look at the pollen amounts and types in the air for the next five days.
For west Wales, this evening is set to be dry with sunny spells, with patches of mist and fog developing under the clearest skies, with some low cloud possible around coasts at times. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
Once early morning mist and fog clears on Thursday, another fine and dry day is on offer with plenty of warm sunshine. A chance of some low cloud lingering around northern coasts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
High pressure continues to dominate bringing lots of dry weather between Friday and Sunday with plenty of warm sunshine with the odd shower, before turning more unsettled from the west later on Sunday.
Weather conditions are expected to return to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the new working week. Rain and showers will start to move in from the west, due to a developing low from the Atlantic.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.
“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”